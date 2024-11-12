Lipella issued patent by USPTO for liposomal drug delivery platform

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) announced that U.S. Patent No. 12,138,345 for its proprietary liposomal drug delivery platform will be officially issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, or USPTO, on November 12. This patent, titled “Delivery of Agents Using Metastable Liposomes,” covers key technological innovations that enable the targeted delivery of therapeutic agents using liposome-based vehicles. The patent’s claims cover Lipella’s method of using metastable liposomes to deliver therapeutic agents, providing broad intellectual property protection for the company’s drug delivery platform. This protection extends market exclusivity for Lipella’s two lead clinical assets, LP-10 and LP-310, which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. LP-10, a liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for treating hemorrhagic cystitis, and LP-310, an oral rinse for managing oral lichen planus, represent promising new approaches to addressing diseases with limited treatment options.

