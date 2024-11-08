News & Insights

Lion Group’s Strategic Partnership with Amazon Capital

November 08, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) has released an update.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has entered into a strategic Share Purchase Agreement with Amazon Capital Holding Limited, facilitated by Fosun Asset Management as the exclusive investment advisor. The agreement involves a phased subscription of Class A ordinary shares worth up to $30 million, with pricing set at 80% of the average closing price of Lion’s ADS over the preceding 20 trading days. This move is expected to inject substantial capital into Lion, potentially influencing its market dynamics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

