Lion Group’s Strategic Partnership with Amazon Capital

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) has released an update.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has entered into a strategic Share Purchase Agreement with Amazon Capital Holding Limited, facilitated by Fosun Asset Management as the exclusive investment advisor. The agreement involves a phased subscription of Class A ordinary shares worth up to $30 million, with pricing set at 80% of the average closing price of Lion’s ADS over the preceding 20 trading days. This move is expected to inject substantial capital into Lion, potentially influencing its market dynamics.

