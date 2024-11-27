Lion Energy Director Acquires 7 Million Performance Rights

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Damien Servant, who acquired 7 million performance rights, now holding a total of 3,492,740 ordinary shares and 7 million performance rights. This move could be seen as a strategic effort to align leadership incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s future performance.

