Lion Energy Director Acquires 7 Million Performance Rights

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.
Lion Energy Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Damien Servant, who acquired 7 million performance rights, now holding a total of 3,492,740 ordinary shares and 7 million performance rights. This move could be seen as a strategic effort to align leadership incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s future performance.
