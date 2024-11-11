Lintec Corporation Reports Strong Financial Growth

Lintec Corporation ( (LNTEF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lintec Corporation presented to its investors.

Lintec Corporation, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializes in the production of adhesive materials and paper products, catering primarily to the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

In its recent earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2024, Lintec Corporation showcased a significant improvement in its financial performance compared to the previous year, attributed to strategic operational adjustments and increased market demand.

The company reported net sales of 158,476 million yen, reflecting a 20.3% increase, while operating income surged by 329.1% to 13,687 million yen. Ordinary income rose to 14,266 million yen, a remarkable 231.8% increase, and profit attributable to owners of the parent experienced a dramatic 449.9% growth, reaching 10,814 million yen. Additionally, Lintec’s equity ratio improved to 72.3%, indicating a strong financial position. The company has revised its annual dividend forecast to 100 yen per share, up from the previous year’s 88 yen, illustrating shareholder confidence and robust financial health.

Looking forward, Lintec Corporation has raised its full-year forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with expectations of continued growth in net sales and income. The company aims to achieve net sales of 310,000 million yen and profit attributable to owners of the parent at 17,000 million yen, reflecting a strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and capturing market opportunities.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.