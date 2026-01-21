LinkedIn Growth Boosts Momentum: Can MSFT Stock Rally Higher?

Microsoft MSFT remains well-positioned to compound value from LinkedIn as the platform steadily evolves beyond its origins as a job-matching network into an AI-enabled layer of professional intelligence. The shift from static professional profiles to dynamic workforce insights is compelling enterprises to view LinkedIn as strategic infrastructure rather than only a recruitment tool.



LinkedIn’s biggest advantage is its professional network of more than 1.2 billion members. This gives Microsoft access to a deep and unique set of data on careers, skills and business relationships that competitors cannot easily match. Once companies begin using LinkedIn data inside their human resources and productivity systems, shifting to another platform becomes difficult. This stickiness is helping LinkedIn deliver steady revenues despite broader economic conditions remaining uncertain.



LinkedIn revenues increased 10% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by Marketing Solutions, as advertisers continue to see value in reaching a professional audience. Talent Solutions is affected by weaker hiring activity, but growth in advertising has helped offset that pressure. LinkedIn plays a growing role in Microsoft’s AI strategy. Its data supports Microsoft 365 Copilot and the Work IQ intelligence layer, improving how enterprises target customers, plan hiring, and boost productivity.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 LinkedIn revenues is pegged at $19.57 billion, up 9.9% year over year. This steady growth and deeper integration continue to support the long-term case for MSFT stock.

MSFT’s Competitive Landscape

Against Meta Platforms META and Oracle ORCL, LinkedIn holds a differentiated position in professional networking and workforce intelligence.



Meta Platforms monetizes large-scale consumer engagement across social platforms, yet it lacks the verified professional identity layer and business intent signals that LinkedIn captures. Oracle embeds deeply within enterprise HR systems through Oracle Cloud HCM, though it relies primarily on static, company-entered employee data rather than dynamic professional interactions.



LinkedIn combines real-time professional network activity with productivity workflows, creating substantially higher switching costs than Meta Platforms' consumer tools and generating richer workforce insights than Oracle's transactional HR data.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have declined 10% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Software industry's decline of 12.5% but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 16.8%.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



MSFT stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 9.61X compared with the industry’s 8.65X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.

MSFT’s Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.61 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates 14.44% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

