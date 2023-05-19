Linkbancorp (LNKB) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Linkbancorp said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.39%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 11.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.30 (n=91).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linkbancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNKB is 0.22%, an increase of 51.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 6,649K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.97% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Linkbancorp is 7.99. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 56.97% from its latest reported closing price of 5.09.

The projected annual revenue for Linkbancorp is 48MM, an increase of 47.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,491K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNKB by 81,960.52% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,004K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 713K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNKB by 50.28% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 610K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 26.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNKB by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 449K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

