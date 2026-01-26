LINKBANCORP, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.942 billion, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $7.584 billion, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $43.097 billion from $40.306 billion last year.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.942 Bln. vs. $7.584 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $43.097 Bln vs. $40.306 Bln last year.

