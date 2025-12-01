Markets
LGCB

Linkage Global Signs LOI To Acquire Cicada Tech For $60 Mln

December 01, 2025 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Linkage Global Inc. (LGCB), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, announced that it has entered into a nonbinding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Cicada Tech Limited. Cicada Tech is primarily engaged in tokenizing real-world assets into liquid, on-chain yield instruments.

Under the LOI, the two companies will conduct diligence and negotiations regarding a potential transaction in which Linkage Global may acquire 100% of Cicada Tech's equity interest. The proposed consideration totals $60 million, consisting of $3 million in cash and the remainder to be satisfied through the issuance of Linkage Global Class A ordinary shares.

The transaction is also conditional upon, among other matters,the negotiation and execution of a definitive purchase agreement containing customary representations, warranties, covenants and indemnities, receipt of any required regulatory and thirdparty approvals, and the absence of any material adverse change.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LGCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.