Linkage Global Inc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Linkage Global Inc has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of April 22, 2025.

Linkage Global Inc., a cross-border e-commerce service provider based in Japan, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The company had previously received a notice on October 31, 2024, stating that it was not in compliance due to the closing bid price of its Class A shares falling below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Following an 180-day compliance period, Linkage maintained a closing bid price at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive days from April 7 to April 22, 2025. As a result, Nasdaq confirmed that the compliance issue is resolved. Linkage Global specializes in integrated e-commerce services, offering cross-border sales and digital marketing solutions, with operations in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



This compliance was achieved ahead of the impending deadline, demonstrating effective management and financial stability.



The company's shares have maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive business days, indicating renewed investor confidence.



This positive development may enhance the company's reputation and attractiveness to potential investors and partners in the e-commerce sector.

The company was previously non-compliant with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, raising concerns about its financial health and stability.

Linkage Global Inc had only recently regained compliance, indicating potential volatility and uncertainty in its stock performance.

The press release primarily focuses on compliance recovery rather than positive growth or strategic advancements, which could reflect a lack of strong performance metrics to report.

What recent compliance status did Linkage Global Inc achieve?

Linkage Global Inc has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, confirming continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

What triggered Nasdaq's notice to Linkage Global Inc?

Nasdaq notified Linkage Global Inc that it no longer met the minimum bid price requirement based on the closing bid price of its shares.

How long was the compliance period given to Linkage Global Inc?

Linkage was granted an 180 calendar days compliance period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

What was the minimum closing bid price required for compliance?

The minimum closing bid price required for compliance was $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days.

What services does Linkage Global Inc provide?

Linkage offers cross-border sales, integrated e-commerce services, digital marketing solutions, and e-commerce operation training courses.

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LGCB stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XTX TOPCO LTD added 56,372 shares (+285.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,899

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 30,710 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,564

UBS GROUP AG removed 18,734 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,274

HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 15,578 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,880

Tokyo Japan, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (the “Company” or “Linkage”), (NASDAQ: LGCB), a cross-border e-commerce integrated service company headquartered in Japan, today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





On October 31, 2024, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq, notifying the Company that based upon the closing bid price of the Class A ordinary shares of the Company for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets the Rule. Nasdaq provided the Company with an 180 calendar days compliance period, or until April 29, 2025, in which to regain compliance with the Rule. To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days.





Nasdaq determined that for the 10 consecutive business days between April 7, 2025 and April 22, 2025, the closing bid price of the Class A ordinary shares of the Company has been at US$1.00 per share or greater. Thus, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule, and the matter is now closed.







About Linkage Global Inc







Linkage Global Inc is a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, with operations in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. The Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services. Cross-border sales operations were initially launched in 2011 in Japan through the Company’s subsidiary, EXTEND CO., LTD. The products sold in the Company’s cross-border sales business are sourced from Japanese and Chinese manufacturers and brands, together with the Company’s private label smart products. Linkage also provides digital marketing solutions to its customers by cooperating with Google and other channels. Since 2021, the Company has started offering e-commerce operation training courses and software support services. The mission of Linkage is to make cross-border transactions easier. For more information, please visit





https://www.linkagecc.com/





.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may,” "will,” "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at





www.sec.gov





. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:









Investor Relations







WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Connie Kang, Partner





Email:



ckang@wealthfsllc.com







Tel: +86 1381 185 7742



