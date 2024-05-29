News & Insights

Lingbao Gold Announces Final Dividend for 2023

May 29, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H (HK:3330) has released an update.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.065 per share for the financial year ending on December 31, 2023, with a payment date set for July 31, 2024. Shareholders will receive the dividend in HKD, equivalent to HKD 0.71406 per share, based on the exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 0.910293. A withholding tax will be applied to the dividend, with rates varying based on the shareholder’s country of domicile and applicable tax treaties with the PRC.

