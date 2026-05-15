Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) reported first-quarter 2026 results and used itsearnings callto highlight progress across its cell therapy pipeline, including its lead OpRegen program in geographic atrophy, a newly launched corneal endothelial cell program called COR1, and ongoing manufacturing initiatives built around its AlloSCOPE platform.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Culley said the company remains confident in the potential for OpRegen, its retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant program partnered with Roche and Genentech, to advance into a multi-center controlled trial. He noted that Roche and Genentech recently described OpRegen as a potentially disease-modifying treatment, language he characterized as notable because geographic atrophy in dry age-related macular degeneration is a progressive condition.

Culley said Lineage does not have access to data from the ongoing GAlette study and does not have a timeline to share for a potential data reveal or public commitment to a controlled trial. However, he pointed to the expansion of the GAlette study to 17 sites, including 11 new clinical sites opened beginning in late 2025, as an indicator that Lineage views positively.

OpRegen Remains Central to Pipeline Strategy

Culley said earlier data from the OpRegen Phase 1/2a study showed improved retinal anatomy, halting or reversal of atrophic progression, and improved vision in patients with dry AMD. He also said long-term analysis by Roche and Genentech showed vision gains persisted for at least three years after a single administration of cells among patients who received the cells in the target location.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Culley said the company’s comments on disease modification were based on public presentations by Roche and Genentech, not on non-public GAlette study data. He said Lineage interprets the updated language as “positive,” while emphasizing that investors must evaluate public information for themselves.

Culley also discussed the competitive landscape in retinal cell therapy and complement inhibitors. He said Lineage views multiple independent reports of RPE transplant-related vision improvements as supportive of the overall treatment approach. By contrast, he said complement inhibitors appear to have a “very small treatment effect” and said he would like to see evidence from prospective studies showing an effect on visual function.

AlloSCOPE Platform Drives New Programs

A major focus of the call was Lineage’s AlloSCOPE manufacturing platform, which Culley described as central to the company’s strategy for developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates. He said the platform uses a two-tiered banking system, with a master cell bank generating a working cell bank, which then generates clinical material.

Culley said Lineage believes this structure could support large-scale manufacturing and potentially lower cost of goods for certain programs. He emphasized that, in cell therapy, “the process is the product,” and said Lineage is choosing to invest in commercially viable manufacturing processes before advancing programs into clinical testing.

The company announced COR1, a wholly owned preclinical corneal endothelial cell transplant program intended to treat Fuchs corneal dystrophy and other corneal endothelial diseases. Culley said the program is designed to provide a consistent and affordable supply of corneal cells for procedures that currently rely on cadaveric donor tissue.

According to Culley, Lineage has manufactured off-the-shelf corneal endothelial cells on its AlloSCOPE platform with identity, morphological and functional characteristics that met the company’s initial internal criteria. He said the program is expected to move into translational models and then initial human testing, and said he hopes to provide a timeline for a clinical trial on the next quarterly call.

Updates on OPC1, ReSonance and ILT1

Lineage also provided updates on OPC1, its oligodendrocyte progenitor cell program for spinal cord injury. Culley said OPC1 has been administered to 30 individuals across two Phase 1/2 safety trials and that the company expects to present an in vivo comparability package to the FDA later this year, with the intention of introducing newly manufactured cells into the ongoing DOSED trial.

The DOSED trial is evaluating a novel delivery system for OPC1. Culley said the device has performed as expected so far, with no unexpected procedure-, product- or device-related adverse events and no significant design changes required. The study has also expanded to a second site, the Rancho Research Institute in Downey, California, in conjunction with Rancho Los Amigos National Rehab Center.

Culley said the first chronic spinal cord injury participant in the DOSED study is nearing a one-year follow-up visit, and the company expects to provide an update on the nextearnings call In response to an analyst question, he said enrollment of chronic patients may be easier than subacute patients because chronic patients can be identified in the community, while subacute enrollment depends on a qualifying recent injury near a study site.

For ReSonance, Lineage’s auditory neuronal cell transplant program for hearing loss, Culley said the company has completed three engineering runs and is preparing to perform the process in its GMP suite. The program is partnered with William Demant Invest, which agreed to fund up to $12 million of preclinical activities leading to a first-in-human regulatory filing. Culley said an annual continuation decision is approaching and that Lineage expects the program to continue based on work completed to date.

Lineage also discussed ILT1, a manufacturing initiative aimed at addressing scale in type 1 diabetes cell therapy. Culley said the company met its first internal milestone by demonstrating what it believes is a scalable, fully suspension-based process for generating undifferentiated pluripotent cells using a proprietary cell line. Work has moved from a half-liter scale to a larger multi-liter format, he said.

Financial Results and Cash Runway

Chief Financial Officer Jill Howe said Lineage ended the quarter with $53.4 million in cash as of March 31, 2026, which the company expects will support planned operations into the second quarter of 2028. She said Lineage may also receive approximately $32 million from the exercise of existing warrants if the intent to advance OpRegen into a multi-center trial with a control comparator arm is publicly disclosed.

Howe said Lineage remains eligible for up to $615 million in developmental and commercial milestone payments under its Roche and Genentech collaboration agreement. She also said the company continues to evaluate additional partnership opportunities similar to its Roche and Demant collaborations.

Total revenue was approximately $1.7 million, up from $1.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to collaboration revenue under the Demant agreement.

Total operating expenses were $9.3 million, compared with $8 million in the same period of 2025.

Research and development expenses increased to $4.2 million from $3.1 million, driven by spending on OPC1, ReSonance, and preclinical and undisclosed programs.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $5.1 million, compared with $4.9 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to Lineage was $4.8 million, or $0.02 per basic share and $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Culley said Lineage expects to provide additional updates in the second half of the year, including initial OPC1 data, the ReSonance continuation decision, COR1 development plans, ILT1 scale-up progress, additional Scientific Advisory Board appointments and patent-related updates.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

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