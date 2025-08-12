Lineage Cell Revenue Doubles in Q2

Key Points GAAP revenue doubled in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, significantly beating analyst expectations on a GAAP basis as Collaboration income (GAAP) also doubled compared to Q2 2024.

Net loss (GAAP) increased sharply due to large non-recurring impairment and warrant revaluation charges, overshadowing otherwise stable operating expenses.

Cash and investments (cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities) totaled $42.3 million as of June 30, 2025, supporting planned operations through Q1 2027.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX), a biotechnology company advancing cell-based therapies for serious diseases, released its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on August 12, 2025. The headline news from the release was a major revenue beat, as GAAP revenue of $2.8 million exceeded the analysts' estimate of $1.47 million, with Quarterly sales (GAAP) rose to $2.8 million—well above the analyst estimate of $1.47 million (GAAP). However, Earnings per share (GAAP) registered at $(0.13), a greater loss than the estimated $(0.03) (GAAP), due largely to non-recurring charges. Overall, while the company advanced clinically and operationally during the quarter, that progress was overshadowed in the results by substantial, one-time accounting items that led to an unusually high net loss.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.13) $(0.03) $(0.03) (333.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $2.8 million $1.47 million $1.4 million 100.0% Operating Expenses $22.5 million $7.3 million 208.2% Net Loss Attributable to Lineage $30.5 million $5.8 million 426.2% Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities (End of Period) $42.3 million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is focused on developing cell therapies aimed at addressing major medical conditions—especially eye disorders, spinal cord injuries, and hearing loss. Its pipeline is anchored by key programs that use specialized cells derived from its proprietary technology platform. This platform allows the company to design and manufacture precise human cells for therapeutic use.

The business has concentrated recently on advancing collaborations with large pharmaceutical firms, most notably Roche and Genentech for the development of OpRegen—a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell therapy for geographic atrophy, a severe form of age-related macular degeneration. Key factors for success include the strength of these partnerships, ongoing progress in clinical trials, and the scalability of its cell manufacturing processes.

Quarter in Review: Clinical Expansion and Financial Highlights

The company nearly doubled its GAAP revenue compared to Q2 2024, propelled by increases in collaboration income tied to its agreement with Roche and Genentech (GAAP). The rise resulted from deferred revenue recognition as well as income related to the conclusion of a previous collaboration.

Despite these gains, the company reported a sharply higher net loss (GAAP). The vast majority of the loss stemmed from two non-recurring, non-cash items: a $14.8 million impairment charge on an intangible asset (the now-terminated VAC platform) (GAAP). and a $12.7 million GAAP warrant liability revaluation linked to the company’s share price appreciation. These items contributed to a reported net loss of $30.5 million (GAAP), up from a $5.8 million GAAP loss in Q2 2024. Excluding these charges, research and development and general and administrative costs (GAAP) saw only minor growth from the prior year, each up about $0.2 million.

On the clinical front, major milestones were reached. In its OpRegen program, the company highlighted three-year post-treatment data at a key clinical meeting. Patients treated in the Phase 1/2a study exhibited a mean improvement in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), a standard vision measure, of +6.2 letters at 36 months of follow-up, with even greater gains seen in patients with extensive treatment coverage. These results suggest that OpRegen—a one-time cell therapy procedure—may offer durable improvement or stabilization in a disease that typically only worsens over time. The company’s partner Genentech is further optimizing the procedure in its ongoing GAlette Phase 2a clinical study, which includes evaluation of proprietary surgical delivery devices with potential advantages over available off-the-shelf devices.

The other lead clinical program, OPC1, targets spinal cord injury. In the quarter, the first patient with chronic (long-term) spinal cord injury received the therapy using a new delivery device. This expansion into chronic injury patients, alongside deployment of advanced delivery systems, potentially opens the therapy to a broader group in future studies. The manufacturing group made notable progress as well, achieving commercial-scale current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production for two distinct cell therapies from one master cell bank. This manufacturing achievement demonstrates ability to supply millions of doses of cell therapies with consistent quality—a core requirement for future commercialization and scaling.

The company’s balance sheet showed $42.3 million in cash and investments, supporting its operations into the first quarter of 2027, barring unforeseen events. while deferred revenue—funds received for work yet to be completed—declined as income was recognized. The company continues to retain eligibility for additional milestone and royalty payments, especially from its Roche/Genentech collaboration, and is pursuing further non-dilutive funding such as grants for its OPC1 program.

LCTX does not currently pay a dividend.

Pipeline and Product Portfolio Progress

The company’s leading product, OpRegen, is a retinal cell therapy targeting patients suffering from vision loss linked to geographic atrophy. The OpRegen program is validated by long-term data supporting functional improvements and is supported by the resources of Genentech and Roche. The ongoing GAlette Phase 2a study is optimizing surgical delivery, though timing remains dependent on Genentech’s decisions.

OPC1 is a cell therapy candidate for spinal cord injury. This program completed its first treatment of a chronic injury patient during the period, using a novel delivery system to administer the cells. The goal is to develop a “ready to use” or immediate-use formulation—meaning the treatment can go straight from thaw to injection, improving both safety and ease of use.

Beyond these two lead programs, the company continues to advance preclinical projects like ReSonance for hearing loss, photoreceptor transplants (PNC1) for vision restoration, and RND1 for immune-evasive cells.

The proprietary manufacturing platform stands out as a key asset. Recent achievements now validate the company’s ability to produce cell therapies at commercial scale from a single initial source, which is both cost-efficient and critical for future market supply. Management noted that this capability differentiates the company from most cell therapy peers and has attracted interest from potential partners exploring additional novel collaborations.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Areas to Watch

Management reaffirmed confidence in its pipeline, partnerships, and manufacturing strategy but did not issue updated financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. The company’s current cash and investment balance is expected to fund operations through Q1 2027. Ongoing progress in key partnered programs, especially in the advancement and results from the OpRegen and OPC1 studies, will remain critical to the company’s future funding and development timeline.

For investors, upcoming catalysts will likely include new clinical data readouts and updates on regulatory and partnership milestones. Monitoring the transition of OpRegen into later-stage trials, milestone achievements, any signs of success in pipeline diversification, and the normalization of operating results without large non-recurring charges will be important in assessing the company’s trajectory.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

