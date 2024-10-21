News & Insights

Línea Directa Reports Profit Surge and Client Growth

October 21, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Linea Directa Aseguradora SA (ES:LDA) has released an update.

Línea Directa Aseguradora has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance, achieving a net profit of 40.7 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s loss. This growth is attributed to a better insurance margin, increased revenue, and a reduction in claims costs, resulting in a lower combined ratio of 95.4%. Additionally, the company has expanded its client base to 3.38 million, demonstrating strong commercial activity and retention rates.

