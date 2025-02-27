The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the South

The line between middle class and upper-middle class moves depending on where you live.

GOBankingRates referenced the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class and looked at the median income in every state to determine where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. In the South, the upper-middle class begins at an average salary of about $108,000.

See where the cutoff is in every Southern state.

Alabama

Median household income: $62,027

$62,027 Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054

$41,351 to $124,054 Upper-middle class income begins: $96,486

Arkansas

Median household income: $58,773

$58,773 Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546

$39,182 to $117,546 Upper-middle class income begins: $91,425

Florida

Median household income: $71,711

$71,711 Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550

Georgia

Median household income: $74,664

$74,664 Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144

Kentucky

Median household income: $62,417

$62,417 Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834

$41,611 to $124,834 Upper-middle class income begins: $97,093

Louisiana

Median household income: $60,023

$60,023 Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046

$40,015 to $120,046 Upper-middle class income begins: $93,369

Maryland

Median household income: $101,652

$101,652 Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304

$67,768 to $203,304 Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125

Mississippi

Median household income: $54,915

$54,915 Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830

$36,610 to $109,830 Upper-middle class income begins: $85,423

North Carolina

Median household income: $69,904

$69,904 Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740

Oklahoma

Median household income: $63,603

$63,603 Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206

$42,402 to $127,206 Upper-middle class income begins: $98,938

South Carolina

Median household income: $66,818

$66,818 Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939

Tennessee

Median household income: $67,097

$67,097 Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194

$44,731 to $134,194 Upper-middle class income begins: $104,373

Texas

Median household income: $76,292

$76,292 Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584

$50,861 to $152,584 Upper-middle class income begins: $118,676

Virginia

Median household income: $90,974

$90,974 Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515

West Virginia

Median household income: $57,917

$57,917 Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834

$38,611 to $115,834 Upper-middle class income begins: $90,093

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

