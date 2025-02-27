News & Insights

The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the South

February 27, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

The line between middle class and upper-middle class moves depending on where you live.

GOBankingRates referenced the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class and looked at the median income in every state to determine where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. In the South, the upper-middle class begins at an average salary of about $108,000.

See where the cutoff is in every Southern state.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Median household income: $62,027
  • Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $96,486

Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $58,773
  • Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $91,425

Fort Myers Beach,USA - July 14, 2020: Downtown shops on Old San Carlos Boulevard located at Times Square the heart of Estero Island as seen on July 14, 2020.

Florida

  • Median household income: $71,711
  • Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Median household income: $74,664
  • Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - April 13, 2019: People walking on West Main Street, among the old buildings at downtown.

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $62,417
  • Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $97,093

City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $60,023
  • Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $93,369
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median household income: $101,652
  • Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $54,915
  • Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $85,423

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $69,904
  • Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $63,603
  • Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $98,938
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,818
  • Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939
Kingsport is a city in Sullivan and Hawkins counties in the U.

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $67,097
  • Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $104,373

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Median household income: $76,292
  • Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $118,676
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median household income: $90,974
  • Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $57,917
  • Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $90,093

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the South

