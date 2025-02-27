The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the South

The line between middle class and upper-middle class moves depending on where you live.
GOBankingRates referenced the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class and looked at the median income in every state to determine where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. In the South, the upper-middle class begins at an average salary of about $108,000.
See where the cutoff is in every Southern state.
Alabama
- Median household income: $62,027
- Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
- Upper-middle class income begins: $96,486
Arkansas
- Median household income: $58,773
- Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
- Upper-middle class income begins: $91,425
Florida
- Median household income: $71,711
- Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
- Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550
Georgia
- Median household income: $74,664
- Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144
Kentucky
- Median household income: $62,417
- Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
- Upper-middle class income begins: $97,093
Louisiana
- Median household income: $60,023
- Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
- Upper-middle class income begins: $93,369
Maryland
- Median household income: $101,652
- Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
- Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125
Mississippi
- Median household income: $54,915
- Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
- Upper-middle class income begins: $85,423
North Carolina
- Median household income: $69,904
- Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740
Oklahoma
- Median household income: $63,603
- Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
- Upper-middle class income begins: $98,938
South Carolina
- Median household income: $66,818
- Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
- Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939
Tennessee
- Median household income: $67,097
- Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
- Upper-middle class income begins: $104,373
Texas
- Median household income: $76,292
- Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,676
Virginia
- Median household income: $90,974
- Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
- Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515
West Virginia
- Median household income: $57,917
- Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
- Upper-middle class income begins: $90,093
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.
