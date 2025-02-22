The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the Midwest

The line between middle class and upper-middle class is a moving target that varies depending on where in America you live.

GOBankingRates used the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class and then found the median income of each state to determine where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. In the Midwest, the upper-middle class begins at an average salary of about $116,000.

See where the line is in every Midwestern state.

Illinois

Median household income: $81,702

$81,702 Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404

$54,468 to $163,404 Upper-middle class income begins: $127,092

Indiana

Median household income: $70,051

$70,051 Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102

$46,701 to $140,102 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,968

Iowa

Median household income: $73,147

$73,147 Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294

$48,765 to $146,294 Upper-middle class income begins: $113,784

Kansas

Median household income: $72,639

$72,639 Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278

$48,426 to $145,278 Upper-middle class income begins: $112,994

Michigan

Median household income: $71,149

$71,149 Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298

$47,433 to $142,298 Upper-middle class income begins: $110,676

Minnesota

Median household income: $87,556

$87,556 Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112

$58,371 to $175,112 Upper-middle class income begins: $136,198

Missouri

Median household income: $68,920

$68,920 Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840

$45,947 to $137,840 Upper-middle class income begins: $107,209

Nebraska

Median household income: $74,985

$74,985 Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970

$49,990 to $149,970 Upper-middle class income begins: $116,643

North Dakota

Median household income: $75,949

$75,949 Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898

$50,633 to $151,898 Upper-middle class income begins: $118,143

Ohio

Median household income: $69,680

$69,680 Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360

$46,453 to $139,360 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,391

South Dakota

Median household income: $72,421

$72,421 Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842

$48,281 to $144,842 Upper-middle class income begins: $112,655

Wisconsin

Median household income: $75,670

$75,670 Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340

$50,447 to $151,340 Upper-middle class income begins: $117,709

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the Midwest

