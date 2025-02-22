News & Insights

The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the Midwest

February 22, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

The line between middle class and upper-middle class is a moving target that varies depending on where in America you live.

GOBankingRates used the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class and then found the median income of each state to determine where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. In the Midwest, the upper-middle class begins at an average salary of about $116,000.

See where the line is in every Midwestern state.

The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois

  • Median household income: $81,702
  • Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $127,092

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median household income: $70,051
  • Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,968

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Median household income: $73,147
  • Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $113,784
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Median household income: $72,639
  • Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $112,994
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Michigan

  • Median household income: $71,149
  • Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $110,676

Beautiful sunset at Duluth Canal Park Lighthouse with the background of Duluth Downtown.

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $87,556
  • Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $136,198
Image of the St.

Missouri

  • Median household income: $68,920
  • Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $107,209
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $74,985
  • Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $116,643

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $75,949
  • Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $118,143
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median household income: $69,680
  • Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,391
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $72,421
  • Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $112,655
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $75,670
  • Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $117,709

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

