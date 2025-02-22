The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the Midwest

The line between middle class and upper-middle class is a moving target that varies depending on where in America you live.
Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
GOBankingRates used the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class and then found the median income of each state to determine where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. In the Midwest, the upper-middle class begins at an average salary of about $116,000.
See where the line is in every Midwestern state.
Illinois
- Median household income: $81,702
- Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
- Upper-middle class income begins: $127,092
Consider This: Top Banks in Each State
Be Aware: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Indiana
- Median household income: $70,051
- Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,968
Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Iowa
- Median household income: $73,147
- Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
- Upper-middle class income begins: $113,784
Kansas
- Median household income: $72,639
- Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
- Upper-middle class income begins: $112,994
Michigan
- Median household income: $71,149
- Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
- Upper-middle class income begins: $110,676
Check Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts
Minnesota
- Median household income: $87,556
- Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
- Upper-middle class income begins: $136,198
Missouri
- Median household income: $68,920
- Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
- Upper-middle class income begins: $107,209
Nebraska
- Median household income: $74,985
- Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,643
Explore More: 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025
North Dakota
- Median household income: $75,949
- Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,143
Ohio
- Median household income: $69,680
- Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,391
South Dakota
- Median household income: $72,421
- Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
- Upper-middle class income begins: $112,655
Wisconsin
- Median household income: $75,670
- Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
- Upper-middle class income begins: $117,709
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Here's the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
- The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in the Midwest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.