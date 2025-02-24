News & Insights

The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class on the East Coast

February 24, 2025 — 07:00 am EST

Half of Americans are in the middle class, making two-thirds to double the median income. The next step before upper class is upper-middle class, which is defined by a salary in the range of $106,000 to $149,000 — depending on where you live.

Using the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class (as mentioned above), GOBankingRates researched the median income of every state to see where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. On the East Coast, the upper-middle class spans from $103,000 (South Carolina) to the high $150,000 range (Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey).

See where the line is in every East Coast state.

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $93,760
  • Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $145,849

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Median household income: $82,855
  • Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $128,886

Fort Myers Beach,USA - July 14, 2020: Downtown shops on Old San Carlos Boulevard located at Times Square the heart of Estero Island as seen on July 14, 2020.

Florida

  • Median household income: $71,711
  • Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Median household income: $74,664
  • Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median household income: $101,652
  • Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125

Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $101,341
  • Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $157,642
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $95,628
  • Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $148,755
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $101,050
  • Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $157,189
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median household income: $84,578
  • Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $131,566

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $69,904
  • Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $76,081
  • Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $118,348

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $86,372
  • Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $134,356

Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,818
  • Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939
Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

Vermont

  • Median household income: $78,024
  • Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $121,371
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median household income: $90,974
  • Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com



