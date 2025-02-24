The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class on the East Coast

Half of Americans are in the middle class, making two-thirds to double the median income. The next step before upper class is upper-middle class, which is defined by a salary in the range of $106,000 to $149,000 — depending on where you live.

Using the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class (as mentioned above), GOBankingRates researched the median income of every state to see where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. On the East Coast, the upper-middle class spans from $103,000 (South Carolina) to the high $150,000 range (Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey).

See where the line is in every East Coast state.

Connecticut

Median household income: $93,760

$93,760 Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520

$62,507 to $187,520 Upper-middle class income begins: $145,849

Delaware

Median household income: $82,855

$82,855 Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710

$55,237 to $165,710 Upper-middle class income begins: $128,886

Florida

Median household income: $71,711

$71,711 Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550

Georgia

Median household income: $74,664

$74,664 Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144

Maryland

Median household income: $101,652

$101,652 Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304

$67,768 to $203,304 Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125

Massachusetts

Median household income: $101,341

$101,341 Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682

$67,561 to $202,682 Upper-middle class income begins: $157,642

New Hampshire

Median household income: $95,628

$95,628 Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256

$63,752 to $191,256 Upper-middle class income begins: $148,755

New Jersey

Median household income: $101,050

$101,050 Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100

$67,367 to $202,100 Upper-middle class income begins: $157,189

New York

Median household income: $84,578

$84,578 Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156

$56,385 to $169,156 Upper-middle class income begins: $131,566

North Carolina

Median household income: $69,904

$69,904 Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $76,081

$76,081 Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162

$50,721 to $152,162 Upper-middle class income begins: $118,348

Rhode Island

Median household income: $86,372

$86,372 Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744

$57,581 to $172,744 Upper-middle class income begins: $134,356

South Carolina

Median household income: $66,818

$66,818 Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939

Vermont

Median household income: $78,024

$78,024 Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048

$52,016 to $156,048 Upper-middle class income begins: $121,371

Virginia

Median household income: $90,974

$90,974 Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

