The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class on the East Coast

Half of Americans are in the middle class, making two-thirds to double the median income. The next step before upper class is upper-middle class, which is defined by a salary in the range of $106,000 to $149,000 — depending on where you live.
Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Using the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class (as mentioned above), GOBankingRates researched the median income of every state to see where the line is between middle class and upper-middle class. On the East Coast, the upper-middle class spans from $103,000 (South Carolina) to the high $150,000 range (Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey).
See where the line is in every East Coast state.
Connecticut
- Median household income: $93,760
- Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
- Upper-middle class income begins: $145,849
Check Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts
See More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Delaware
- Median household income: $82,855
- Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
- Upper-middle class income begins: $128,886
Explore More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
Florida
- Median household income: $71,711
- Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
- Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550
Georgia
- Median household income: $74,664
- Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144
Maryland
- Median household income: $101,652
- Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
- Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125
Find Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Massachusetts
- Median household income: $101,341
- Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
- Upper-middle class income begins: $157,642
New Hampshire
- Median household income: $95,628
- Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
- Upper-middle class income begins: $148,755
New Jersey
- Median household income: $101,050
- Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
- Upper-middle class income begins: $157,189
New York
- Median household income: $84,578
- Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
- Upper-middle class income begins: $131,566
Find Out: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast
North Carolina
- Median household income: $69,904
- Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740
Pennsylvania
- Median household income: $76,081
- Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,348
Rhode Island
- Median household income: $86,372
- Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
- Upper-middle class income begins: $134,356
Trending Now: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
South Carolina
- Median household income: $66,818
- Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
- Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939
Vermont
- Median household income: $78,024
- Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
- Upper-middle class income begins: $121,371
Virginia
- Median household income: $90,974
- Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
- Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025
- The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class on the East Coast
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.