The Line Between Lower Class and Lower Middle Class in Every State

Social classes go way back to at least the Middle Ages — but classes such as the “lower class” and the “lower middle class” didn’t become a prominent part of our sociological lexicon in the U.S. until after the Civil War, when industrial growth revolutionized the working life.

As the years pass, the U.S. class system — or, more precisely, how we understand it — keeps changing. And there’s a geographic component to it all. What makes you “wealthy” in one state may not cut it in another. Just as what makes you “lower class” in one region may actually qualify you as “lower middle class” elsewhere.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the line between the lower and middle lower class. States are ranked by the minimum income threshold needed to be middle class, which represents the line between lower class and lower middle class, with those with the highest thresholds ranking highest.

50. Mississippi

Household median income: $54,915

$54,915 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $36,610

49. West Virginia

Household median income: $57,917

$57,917 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $38,611

48. Arkansas

Household median income: $58,773

$58,773 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $39,182

47. Louisiana

Household median income: $60,023

$60,023 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $40,015

46. Alabama

Household median income: $62,027

$62,027 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $41,351

45. New Mexico

Household median income: $62,125

$62,125 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $41,417

44. Kentucky

Household median income: $62,417

$62,417 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $41,611

43. Oklahoma

Household median income: $63,603

$63,603 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $42,402

42. South Carolina

Household median income: $66,818

$66,818 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $44,545

41. Tennessee

Household median income: $67,097

$67,097 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $44,731

40. Missouri

Household median income: $68,920

$68,920 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $45,947

39. Ohio

Household median income: $69,680

$69,680 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $46,453

38. North Carolina

Household median income: $69,904

$69,904 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $46,603

37. Montana

Household median income: $69,922

$69,922 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $46,615

36. Indiana

Household median income: $70,051

$70,051 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $46,701

35. Michigan

Household median income: $71,149

$71,149 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $47,433

34. Florida

Household median income: $71,711

$71,711 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $47,807

33. Maine

Household median income: $71,773

$71,773 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $47,849

32. South Dakota

Household median income: $72,421

$72,421 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $48,281

31. Kansas

Household median income: $72,639

$72,639 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $48,426

30. Iowa

Household median income: $73,147

$73,147 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $48,765

29. Idaho

Household median income: $74,636

$74,636 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $49,757

28. Georgia

Household median income: $74,664

$74,664 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $49,776

27. Wyoming

Household median income: $74,815

$74,815 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $49,877

26. Nebraska

Household median income: $74,985

$74,985 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $49,990

25. Nevada

Household median income: $75,561

$75,561 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $50,374

24. Wisconsin

Household median income: $75,670

$75,670 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $50,447

23. North Dakota

Household median income: $75,949

$75,949 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $50,633

22. Pennsylvania

Household median income: $76,081

$76,081 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $50,721

21. Texas

Household median income: $76,292

$76,292 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $50,861

20. Arizona

Household median income: $76,872

$76,872 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $51,248

19. Vermont

Household median income: $78,024

$78,024 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $52,016

18. Oregon

Household median income: $80,426

$80,426 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $53,617

17. Illinois

Household median income: $81,702

$81,702 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $54,468

16. Delaware

Household median income: $82,855

$82,855 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $55,237

15. New York

Household median income: $84,578

$84,578 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $56,385

14. Rhode Island

Household median income: $86,372

$86,372 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $57,581

13. Minnesota

Household median income: $87,556

$87,556 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $58,371

12. Alaska

Household median income: $89,336

$89,336 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $59,557

11. Virginia

Household median income: $90,974

$90,974 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $60,649

10. Utah

Household median income: $91,750

$91,750 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $61,167

9. Colorado

Household median income: $92,470

$92,470 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $61,647

8. Connecticut

Household median income: $93,760

$93,760 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $62,507

7. Washington

Household median income: $94,952

$94,952 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $63,301

6. New Hampshire

Household median income: $95,628

$95,628 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $63,752

5. California

Household median income: $96,334

$96,334 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $64,223

4. Hawaii

Household median income: $98,317

$98,317 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $65,545

3. New Jersey

Household median income: $101,050

$101,050 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $67,367

2. Massachusetts

Household median income: $101,341

$101,341 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $67,561

1. Maryland

Household median income: $101,652

$101,652 Middle-class household minimum income threshold: $67,768

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the line between the lower and middle lower class. First, GOBankingRates found the; median household income, total population, and total households all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the definition of middle class from PewResearchCenter that states that the middle class is two-thirds to double the household median income, the middle class for each state can be calculated. The middle class for each state represents an overall calculation for each entire state. Once the minimum middle class income level was found the upper lower class was also found, showing the line between lower and lower middle class in every state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 3, 2025.

