Lindsay Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decrease 7% Y/Y

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered earnings per share of $1.15 in second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 28, 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60. The bottom line decreased 53% year over year.



The company generated revenues of $158 million, down from $187 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165 million.



The company’s backlog as of Feb. 28, 2026, was $152 million compared with $127 million as of Feb. 29, 2025.

Lindsay Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lindsay Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lindsay Corporation Quote

Lindsay’s Q2 Gross Margin Dips Y/Y

The cost of operating revenues fell 7.4% year over year to $115 million. The gross profit was down 32.3% to $42 million from the year-earlier quarter. The gross margin was 26.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 33.4%.



Operating expenses were $29 million in the fiscal second quarter, down 3% year over year. Operating income was $13 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $32 million.

LNN’s Q2 Segmental Results

The Irrigation segment’s revenues decreased 5% year over year to $141 million. North America irrigation revenues fell 8% from the year-ago quarter to $71 million, primarily on lower unit sales volume. International irrigation revenues decreased 1% year over year to $70 million. The segment’s operating income fell 29% year over year to $19.5 million.



The Infrastructure segment’s revenues fell 58% year over year to $16.5 million. The downside was due to lower Road Zipper System revenues. The segment reported an operating income of $1.2 million compared with $13 million a year ago.

Lindsay’s Financial Position

LNN had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $186 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $172 million as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s long-term debt was around $115 million as of Feb. 28, 2026, flat with that reported as of Feb. 28, 2025.

LNN’s FY26 Outlook

In the Irrigation segment, the company expects its Brazil market to return to growth, driven by secular demand supporting investments in irrigation. However, credit constraints and high interest rates will continue acting as a woe. LNN expects to generate $70 million in revenues from its irrigation project in the MENA region in fiscal 2026.



For the Infrastructure segment, LNN anticipates growth in road safety products. It expects to manage a solid pipeline of Road Zipper projects, but does not expect a big delivery in fiscal 2026

Lindsay Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 12.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 33.6%.

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LNN’s Zacks Rank

Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Farm Equipment Stocks Awaiting Results

Deere & Company DE is expected to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 21.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $5.81 for the fiscal second quarter, implying a decline of 12.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for Deere’s total revenues is pinned at $11.4 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.3%



AGCO Corp. AGCO is anticipated to post first-quarter 2026 results soon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO’s earnings per share is pegged at 44 cents for the first quarter, implying an increase of 7.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s total revenues is pinned at $2.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.4%.



CNH Industrial N.V. CNH is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results soon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNH Industrial’s earnings per share is pegged at break-even for the first quarter. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s total revenues is pinned at $3.8 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.

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Lindsay Corporation (LNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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