Lindsay Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease 6% Y/Y

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered earnings per share of $1.54 in first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Nov. 30, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line decreased 2% year over year.

The company generated revenues of $156 million, down from $166 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168 million.

LNN’s backlog as of Nov. 30, 2025, was around $119 million compared with roughly $168 million as of Nov. 30, 2024.

Lindsay’s Q1 Operational Update

The cost of operating revenues fell 9.1% year over year to around $106 million. The gross profit was $50 million, flat with the year-earlier quarter. The gross margin was 32.2% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 30%.

Operating expenses were $30.4 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 4.8% year over year. Operating income was roughly $20 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $21 million.

LNN’s Q1 Segmental Results

The Irrigation segment’s revenues dipped 9% year over year to around $133 million in the fiscal first quarter. North America’s irrigation revenues fell 4% from the year-ago quarter to roughly $74 million due to lower unit sales volume. The International irrigation segment’s revenues dropped 15% year over year to around $59 million.

The Irrigation segment’s operating income fell 7% year over year to $23 million.

The Infrastructure segment’s revenues increased 17% year over year to roughly $22 million. The upside was caused by higher sales of road safety products. The segment reported an operating income of $4.5 million, up 9% year over year.

Lindsay’s Financial Position

LNN had cash and cash equivalents of $199.6 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $194.1 million as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s long-term debt was around $115 million as of Nov. 30, 2025, flat with that reported as of Nov. 30, 2024.

LNN’s FY26 Outlook

The company expects demand for irrigation equipment in North America to stay challenging till commodity prices and farm income improve. However, LNN continues to anticipate growth in Brazil.

In fiscal 2026, the company will manage a robust pipeline of Road Zipper System projects, but it does not expect to deliver any large project.

Lindsay Stock’s Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have lost 0.5% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.7%.

LNN’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Farm Equipment Stocks Awaiting Results

Deere & Company DE is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.90 for the fiscal first quarter, implying a decline of 40.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $7.6 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.7%

AGCO Corp. AGCO is anticipated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.88 for the fourth quarter, implying a decline of 4.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $2.7 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%.

CNH Industrial N.V. CNH is expected to post fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings per share is pegged at 11 cents for the fourth quarter, implying a decline of 26.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $5.02 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 2.9%.

