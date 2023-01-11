Lindsay (LNN) Launches Road Zipper Barrier Transfer Machine

Lindsay Corp. LNN announced the launch of its upgraded Road Zipper Barrier Transfer Machine.



The modernized barrier transfer machine will ensure improved safety and efficiency with a bold new design and two advanced operator cabins. The exterior of the machine includes body panels that are durable and lightweight yet easily replaceable if damaged. The outer redesign also includes lighting to guarantee good visibility and safety.



To ensure maximum stability, there are stair steps and stainless-steel handrails. It has doors at either side, making access to its mid-section simple.



Lindsay has enhanced the inside of the two large and spacious cabins with an updated steering control column for barrier placement, allowing an improved driving position. The machine now has a wrap-around windshield and external camera system to intensify visibility. Furthermore, it has an 8-inch color display that provides visuals from any vehicle's mounted cameras.

The redesign has easy access and exit, owing to the right-side control console that can be raised and lowered. The machine will provide protection in any weather with its double-sealed doors.



Lindsay further announced that going forward Road Zipper System will be classified into the Titan series and Genesis series. The Titan series is intended for permanently managed lane projects. Whereas, the Genesis series is designed to handle short-term construction projects.



Started in 1984, Road Zipper System is Lindsay’s solution to deal with congestion without investing highly in building new roads and bridges. Revenues from the Road Zipper System are included in Lindsay’s Infrastructure segment. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Infrastructure segment revenues increased 19% year over year to $24 million on higher Road Zipper System project sales. However, this was partially offset by lower Road Zipper System lease revenues. The segment's operating income was $3.4 million in the quarter compared with $2.8 million in the prior year.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. It generated revenues of $176 million, up 6% from the $166 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179 million.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have gained 5.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

LNN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE, Deere & Company DE, and O-I Glass, Inc. OI. KNBE flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while DE and OI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



KnowBe4’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 216.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 25 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 127.3%. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 25% in the past 60 days. KNBE’s shares have gained 12.2% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $27.85, suggesting an increase of 19.6% from that reported in the last year. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings moved 5.2% upward in the last 60 days. DE has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.1%. Its shares gained 15% in the last year.



OI Glass has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.25 per share. This indicates a 22.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. OI’s shares gained 51.4% in the last year.

