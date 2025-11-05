Markets
Lindsay Corp To Repurchase Up To $150 Mln Of Stock

November 05, 2025 — 07:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN), a manufacturer of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, Wednesday announced that it is authorized to repurchase up to $150 million of the company's common stock.

"Lindsay has maintained a robust balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation priorities focused on delivering value to shareholders," Brian Ketcham, its Chief Financial Officer said.

In pre-market activity, Lindsay shares are trading at $114.05, up 1.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.

