Lindsay Corp To Repurchase Up To $150 Mln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN), a manufacturer of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, Wednesday announced that it is authorized to repurchase up to $150 million of the company's common stock.

"Lindsay has maintained a robust balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation priorities focused on delivering value to shareholders," Brian Ketcham, its Chief Financial Officer said.

In pre-market activity, Lindsay shares are trading at $114.05, up 1.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.