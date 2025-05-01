Linde Surpasses Q1 Earnings on Higher Americas Pricing

Linde plc LIN reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.75.

Total quarterly revenues of $8,112 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,258 million. However, the top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8,100 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

The strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher pricing and a rise in volumes from the Americas segment. The positives were partially offset by lower contributions from the EMEA segment, which was affected by lower volumes in the metals & mining and chemicals & energy end markets.

Linde PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Linde PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Linde PLC Quote

LIN’s Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde’s Americas segment increased 4.5% from $1,088 million in the prior-year quarter to $1,137 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pinned at $1,160 million. The segment was aided by higher pricing and a rise in volumes, primarily across the electronics, and chemicals & energy end markets.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment increased by approximately 5.1% year over year to $722 million. Additionally, profit from this segment beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $709 million. The growth was aided by higher pricing, partially affected by lower volumes in the metals & mining and chemicals & energy end markets.

The APAC segment's profit increased from $447 million a year ago to $451 million, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The growth was supported by stable pricing in the segment.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment increased to $114 million from the prior-year quarter’s $100 million. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the first quarter, the company’s high-quality project backlog amounted to $10.3 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $7 billion.

Linde’s Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditures of $1.27 billion for the first quarter. It ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.29 billion and long-term debt of $17.6 billion.

LIN’s Q2 & 2025 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2025, Linde estimates adjusted EPS to lie in the range of $3.95 to $4.05. For 2025, it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $16.20-$16.50. The company reiterated full-year capital expenditure guidance to be between $5 billion and $5.5 billion.

LIN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

LIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some well-known stocks from the Basic Materials sector are Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM, Hawkins Inc. HWKN and B2Gold Corp. BTG. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Avino Silver & Gold is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver & Gold’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, which indicates a 50% increase from the prior-year reported figure. ASM currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Hawkins is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, which indicates a 12.12% increase from the prior-year reported figure. HWKN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

B2Gold is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share, which indicates a 33.33% increase from the prior-year reported figure. BTG currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

