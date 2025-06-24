Linde to Supply Gas to Major Low-Carbon Ammonia Project

Linde plc LIN has announced a long-term agreement to supply critical industrial gases to Blue Point Number One, a joint venture (JV) between CF Industries, JERA, and Mitsui & Co., for its upcoming low-carbon ammonia plant in Ascension Parish, LA. The world-scale facility, projected to produce 1.4 million metric tons of low-carbon ammonia annually, is set to be one of the largest of its kind globally.

LIN to Build Major ASU for Blue Point Project

As part of the agreement, Linde will invest over $400 million to build, own, and operate a new world-scale air separation unit (ASU) to provide oxygen and nitrogen to the Blue Point project. The ASU is expected to begin operations in 2029 and will be the largest such unit along the Mississippi River corridor in southeast Louisiana. This investment underscores Linde’s commitment to expanding its U.S. Gulf Coast infrastructure, which already includes multiple hydrogen and syngas production facilities.

LIN Expands Strategic Footprint in U.S. Gulf Coast

The new facility will become Linde’s third advanced ASU supporting an autothermal reforming (ATR) ammonia plant, leveraging experience from similar projects in Texas and Canada. The development strengthens Linde’s growing industrial gas network in a region witnessing increasing demand due to decarbonization and clean energy efforts.

Stakeholders Emphasize Strategic Partnership

Christopher Bohn, COO of CF Industries, emphasized Linde’s importance in driving the Blue Point JV forward, citing its experience and expertise as key to building a reliable low-carbon ammonia supply chain. Sean Durbin, Linde’s executive vice president for North America, described the project as a milestone in the company’s clean energy investment strategy in the Gulf Coast and reaffirmed support for Blue Point’s vision of scalable low-carbon ammonia infrastructure.

The Blue Point ammonia facility is poised to play a significant role in meeting the growing global demand for clean ammonia, widely seen as a solution for decarbonizing energy and industrial sectors.

LIN currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

