Linde Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Linde plc LIN is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 5, before the opening bell.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the performance of this global industrial gas producer. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing LIN’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $4.21 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.18, driven by higher pricing and higher volumes from the Americas segment.

Linde’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 0.94%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Linde PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Linde PLC price-eps-surprise | Linde PLC Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $4.15, with no upward or downward revision in the past 30 days. The bottom-line estimate implies an improvement of 4.53% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $8.5 billion indicates a year-over-year improvement of 3.04%.

Factors to Note

Linde is a global leader in the production of industrial gases, such as oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and others that cater to a variety of end markets, including healthcare, manufacturing, and chemicals & refining.

The company is expected to have sustained a stable performance in the to-be-reported quarter, supported by its long-term contracts with major on-site clients. Linde’s operations in resilient end markets, such as healthcare and food and beverages, along with its strong project backlog, are expected to have supported its earnings.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed, particularly in Europe, where economic growth has been sluggish. Softer industrial activity is anticipated to have dampened growth across cyclical end markets, such as manufacturing, chemicals, and energy, in Europe. The company’s performance is also likely to have been affected by declining manufacturing activity in China, resulting in reduced demand for LIN’s products.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, potentially hampering Linde’s quarterly performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit in the Americas segment is pegged at $1.21 billion, up from $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit from the Engineering business unit is pegged at $100 million, down from $106 million recorded a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Linde this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is -3.70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE primarily produces gold and silver and owns precious metal mines across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Coeur Mining is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, which implies an increase of 200% from the prior-year reported figure.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is one of the top 10 gold mining companies in the world. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.72% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Kinross is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating a 180% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Newmont Corporation NEM is one of the largest producers of gold globally and operates several mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. The company has an Earnings ESP of +12.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Newmont is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.81 per share, which implies an increase of 29.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

