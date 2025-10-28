Linde Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Linde plc LIN is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31, before the opening bell.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the performance of this global industrial gas producer. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing LIN’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $4.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03, driven by higher pricing and increased volumes from the Americas segment and EMEA segment.

Linde’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.08%. This is depicted in the graph below:

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $4.18, with one upward and no downward revision in the past 30 days. The bottom-line estimate implies an improvement of 6.09% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues of $8.6 billion indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2.93%.

Factors to Note

Linde is a global leader in the production of industrial gases, such as oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and others that cater to a variety of end markets, including healthcare, manufacturing, and chemicals & refining.

The company is expected to have sustained a stable performance in the to-be-reported quarter, supported by its long-term contracts with major on-site clients. Linde’s operations in resilient end markets, such as healthcare and food and beverages, are expected to have aided its growth across various business cycles.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed due to macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in Europe, which may have resulted in weaker demand for its products. While Linde may have witnessed growth across resilient end markets, softer industrial activity is anticipated to have dampened growth across cyclical end markets such as metals, manufacturing and energy in Europe. The company’s performance is also likely to have been affected by softened industrial activity in Australia, resulting in reduced demand.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit in the Americas segment is pegged at $1.22 billion, up from $1.15 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit from the Engineering business unit is pegged at $91 million, down from $108 million recorded a year ago.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, potentially hampering Linde’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Linde this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is -1.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

