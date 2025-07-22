Linde Expands Industrial Gas Capacity to Support U.S. Space Sector

Linde plc LIN, a leading global producer of industrial gases, announced plans to construct and operate a new air separation unit in Brownsville, TX. An air separation unit (ASU) can separate the different components of air, such as nitrogen and oxygen. These gases are used in various industrial processes. Additionally, Linde announced plans to boost industrial gas capacity at its ASU in Mims, FL.

The company’s plans to build a new ASU in Texas and increase gas capacity at its existing facility in Florida are aimed at strengthening its position as a leader within the growing U.S. space industry. LIN’s investments toward these ASUs are related to long-term agreements for the supply of liquid oxygen and nitrogen, supporting rocket launches.

The company stated that its new ASU in Texas is scheduled to commence operations in the first quarter of 2026. This unit is slated to supply liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon to LIN’s customers involved in space exploration. On the other hand, the expansion at the ASU in Mims, FL, is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2027. The additional capacity should enable the production of critical liquid oxygen and nitrogen, aimed at powering rocket launches from space facilities that lie close to LIN’s ASU.

Linde has been involved with the U.S. space program for almost 60 years. The company’s involvement with space exploration and operations dates back to the Apollo program in the 1960s, where it supplied liquid oxygen. It plays a crucial role in modern-day space programs as well. LIN’s supply of rare gases is utilized in modern satellite propulsion systems. This underscores the company's position as a frontrunner in the space exploration domain. Notably, in 2024, LIN supported around 100 successful rocket launches.

