Linde to de-captivate two air separation units, expand supply to Tata Steel

Linde (LIN) announced that it has signed agreements to de-captivate two air separation units, or ASUs, and expand its existing supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel Limited in Odisha, India. Linde already supplies industrial gases from its existing two on-site plants to Tata Steel’s iron and steel making facility at the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. It will now acquire two additional large ASUs, more than doubling its on-site capacity. Both ASUs are currently under construction and the transfer of the plants is expected to take place in 2025. Linde has also signed a long-term agreement with Tata Steel for the supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to support the customer’s major capacity expansion project. In addition to supplying Tata Steel, the new ASUs will meet demand for industrial gases from the local merchant market. Linde has signed agreements for the supply of renewable energy to the plant, reducing Scope 2 emissions in line with Linde’s 2035 absolute GHG emissions reduction target.

