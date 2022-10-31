Markets
LIN

Linde Announces Strategic Collaboration With SLB For Carbon Capture, Sequestration Projects

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Linde Plc (LIN) Monday said it signed a strategic collaboration with SLB for carbon capture, utilization and sequestration projects to accelerate decarbonization solutions in industrial and energy sectors. This collaboration will focus on hydrogen and ammonia production, where CO 2 is a by-product, and in natural gas processing.

With the global footprint, Linde and SLB have been working on decarbonization opportunities for over a year already.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular