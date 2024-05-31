Linde About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LIN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LIN's low point in its 52 week range is $353.23 per share, with $477.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $430.81.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Linde PLC shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: ASXC Videos
BMEA Options Chain
LNCD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.