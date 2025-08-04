Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) released Loss for second quarter of -$9.741 million

The company's earnings came in at -$9.741 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$25.817 million, or -$0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to $167.945 million from $136.499 million last year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$9.741 Mln. vs. -$25.817 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.18 vs. -$0.48 last year. -Revenue: $167.945 Mln vs. $136.499 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $108 million to $115 million from the earlier expectation of $100 million to $112 million.

Annual Tour Revenue is now anticipated to be $725 million to $750 million, compared with the earlier outlook of $700 million to $750 million.

LIND was up by 10.83% at $13 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.