Markets
LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Q2 Loss Drops

August 04, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) released Loss for second quarter of -$9.741 million

The company's earnings came in at -$9.741 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$25.817 million, or -$0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to $167.945 million from $136.499 million last year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$9.741 Mln. vs. -$25.817 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.18 vs. -$0.48 last year. -Revenue: $167.945 Mln vs. $136.499 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $108 million to $115 million from the earlier expectation of $100 million to $112 million.

Annual Tour Revenue is now anticipated to be $725 million to $750 million, compared with the earlier outlook of $700 million to $750 million.

LIND was up by 10.83% at $13 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LIND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.