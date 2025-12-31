Lincoln Gold Mining CEO Paul Saxton Steps Down; Appoints Ian Rogers As Interim

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LNCLF, LMG.V), a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company, on Wednesday announced that CEO and President Paul Saxton is stepping down from the role with immediate effect. The company has appointed Chair Ian Rogers as interim Chief Executive Officer.

Saxton will remain involved in guiding the company's direction and advancement in his role as a member of the board of directors.

The company expressed full confidence in Rogers' ability to serve as interim CEO, citing extensive leadership experience in resource project development.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Gold Mining closed trading at CAD 0.2300 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

