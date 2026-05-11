Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.36 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $1.94 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.5% to $143.96 million from $117.51 million last year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.36 Mln. vs. $1.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $143.96 Mln vs. $117.51 Mln last year.

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