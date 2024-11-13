Linamar price target lowered to C$84 from C$85 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang lowered the firm’s price target on Linamar (LIMAF) to C$84 from C$85 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
