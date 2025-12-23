Limoneira Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Limoneira Company (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter. The company said lower lemon volumes and higher costs weighed on performance during the year.

The company reported a net loss of $8.8 million or $0.49 per share, compared with a net loss of $2 million or $0.11 per share in the same period last year.

Net revenues declined to $42.8 million from $43.9 million a year earlier. Agribusiness revenues fell to $41.3 million from $42.5 million, while other operations revenue edged up to $1.5 million from $1.4 million.

Adjusted net loss widened to $8.0 million or $0.45 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Limoneira posted a net loss of $16.5 million or $0.93 per share, compared with net income of $7.2 million or $0.40 per share in fiscal 2024.

LMNR closed at $13.86, or 3.75% lower, and currently trades after hours at $13.82 or 0.29% lower on the NasdaqGS.

