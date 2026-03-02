Limbach Holdings, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.30 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $9.84 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Limbach Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.94 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.1% to $186.87 million from $143.65 million last year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.30 Mln. vs. $9.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $186.87 Mln vs. $143.65 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.