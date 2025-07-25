Markets
LLY

Lilly Completes Acquisition Of Verve Therapeutics

July 25, 2025 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Friday the successful completion of its acquisition of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV). Verve is a Boston-based clinical-stage company developing genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease.

Lilly said the acquisition unlocks the opportunity to potentially transform the treatment paradigm for millions of patients worldwide by delivering lifelong cardiovascular risk reduction with a one-and-done treatment.

On June 17, Lilly agreed to acquire Verve for up to $13.50 per share or up to around $1.3 billion, including around $1.0 billion in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.