Lilium receives notice of delisting from Nasdaq

November 01, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Lilium (LILM) announced in a Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company received a written notice from the staff of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on October 28, 2024, following the applications of Lilium GmbH and Lilium eAircraft GmbH, the principal operating wholly-owned German subsidiaries of Lilium, for insolvency in the local court of Weilheim in Germany and self-administration proceedings pursuant to Section 270(a) of the German Insolvency Code, notifying the Company that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101, the trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be suspended at the opening of business on November 6, 2024, and a Form 25 Notification of Delisting will be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to delist the Company’s securities from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

