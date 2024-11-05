Lilium launches M&A process with KPMG, targets first flight program continuation

Lilium (LILM) announced that it has appointed KPMG to conduct an open, transparent and fair M&A process. First investor briefings will start soon. This followed the local court of Weilheim’s approval of the insolvency filing of Lilium’s German subsidiaries and the court’s granting of Lilium’s application for self-administration. Preliminary insolvency proceedings under self-administration are court-ordered restructuring proceedings aimed at preserving the business. The management remains in charge and leads the business through the proceedings, supported by restructuring experts. The court has appointed to the German subsidiaries’ boards of management with immediate effect two restructuring-experienced lawyers, Gerrit Holzle and Thorsten Bieg as chief insolvency officers, or CIOs. Work at Lilium’s subsidiaries continues, with the more than 1,000 employees engaged in progressing towards the next significant program milestone, first manned flight, having been informed on the details of continued employee payment. The business has also informed affected suppliers, outlining expectations and procedural steps. The first two Lilium Jets are currently on the final assembly line, with the first aircraft having recently completed the initial low-voltage power-on milestone and due to advance shortly into the ground testing phase. The fuselage and wings of the third aircraft are currently in assembly at aerostructures suppliers Aciturri and Aernnova. End of October, Lilium engineers moved a fully assembled, conforming Lilium Jet airframe into the static test rig for structural testing, in a significant advance for the program. The structural strength test is an essential part of the testing plan for first manned flight and type certification. The business’ current order pipeline consists of firm orders, reservations, options, and memoranda of understanding for more than 780 Lilium Jets to operators in the U.S., South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Lilium has been notified by Nasdaq that trading of the company’s shares and warrants will be suspended at the opening of business on November 6. Following trading suspension, the company’s ordinary shares may commence trading over-the-counter, which may result in significantly lower trading volumes and could further depress the share price. Lilium N.V.’s board of directors yesterday authorized Lilium’s listed entity, the Netherlands-registered public limited liability company to file for insolvency.

