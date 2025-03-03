LII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $587.90, changing hands as low as $583.05 per share. Lennox International Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LII's low point in its 52 week range is $445.625 per share, with $682.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $584.30. The LII DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.