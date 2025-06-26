LightWave Acquisition Corp. Concludes Initial Public Offering, Raising $215.6 Million on Nasdaq

LightWave Acquisition Corp. closed its IPO, raising $215.6 million to pursue a business combination in the technology sector.

LightWave Acquisition Corp., a newly formed special purpose acquisition company, announced the closing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 21,562,500 units at $10.00 per unit, including an over-allotment of 2,812,500 units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, with whole warrants allowing the purchase of additional shares at $11.50 each. The units started trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LWACU,” with the shares and warrants expected to trade under “LWAC” and “LWACW,” respectively, after separation. Proceeds from the offering will be used to pursue business combinations, primarily in the technology sector. The management team includes Robert M. Bennett as CEO and Chairman, and William W. Bunker as CFO. The company also issued forward-looking statements regarding the use of offering proceeds and the search for a business combination, noting that these statements are subject to various risks.

Potential Positives

Successful closure of an initial public offering (IPO) raising significant capital with 21,562,500 units sold at $10.00 each.

Inclusion of over-allotment option exercise by underwriters, demonstrating strong demand for the offering.

Listing of units on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “LWACU”, enhancing visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

Intent to use proceeds for business combinations in the technology sector, indicating a strategic focus on growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that LightWave Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which may carry a negative connotation due to the uncertain nature of such entities and their business models.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" suggests that there are inherent risks associated with the company's future plans and its initial public offering, which could indicate potential volatility for investors.

The reliance on net proceeds for future business combinations raises concerns regarding the company's ability to find viable acquisition targets, reflecting uncertainty in its business strategy.

FAQ

What is LightWave Acquisition Corp?

LightWave Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on mergers and acquisitions primarily in the technology sector.

How much was LightWave's initial public offering?

LightWave's initial public offering raised $215.625 million by offering 21,562,500 units at $10.00 per unit.

What are the ticker symbols for LightWave's trading units?

The units trade under the ticker symbol “LWACU” on Nasdaq, with Class A shares and warrants expected to trade as “LWAC” and “LWACW,” respectively.

Who manages the initial public offering for LightWave?

BTIG, LLC is the sole book-running manager, while Roberts and Ryan, Inc. serves as the co-manager for LightWave's IPO.

How will LightWave use the proceeds from its IPO?

The proceeds from the offering will be used to pursue and consummate a business combination with one or more businesses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Dallas, TX, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightWave Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 21,562,500 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “LWACU”. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “LWAC” and “LWACW,” respectively.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and the simultaneous private placement of units to pursue and consummate a business combination with one or more businesses.





BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Roberts and Ryan, Inc. is acting as co-manager.





The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street New York, New York 10022, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by email at





ProspectusDelivery@btig.com





, or by accessing the website of the



Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)



at





www.sec.gov





.







A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About LightWave Acquisition Corp.







LightWave Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any sector, the Company will primarily focus on target businesses in the technology industry. The Company's management team is led by Robert M. Bennett, its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), and William W. Bunker, its Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Board includes Robert Hochberg, Charlotte S. Blechman, and Allen C. Dickason.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company's initial public offering (“IPO”), the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and the Company's search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contacts:







Robert Bennett





Chief Executive Officer









rbennett@firstlex.com







