Lightspeed Commerce Unveils Lightspeed AI

January 09, 2026 — 08:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD, LSPD.TO) launched Lightspeed AI, a step forward in bringing agentic artificial intelligence directly into the workflows of independent businesses. Lightspeed AI introduces new conversational assistants within Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Restaurant. The assistants help merchants ask questions, get answers quickly and make smarter decisions.

The company said Lightspeed AI will evolve from an assistant into a more autonomous agent that can analyze trends and recommend next steps. Future AI-powered features across the platform, including retail catalog assistant, eCom store generators, will be introduced as part of the Lightspeed AI suite.

RTTNews
