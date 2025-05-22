Lightspeed Commerce Posts Wider Loss In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $575.9 million, or $3.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $32.5 million, or $0.21 per share, a year ago. Net loss included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $556.4 million. After adjusting for certain items, adjusted income was $15.0 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.06 per share.

Total revenue was $253.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Transaction-based revenue was $157.8 million, an increase of 14%. Subscription revenue was $87.9 million, an increase of 8%.

For the first quarter, the company expects: revenue of approximately $285 million to $290 million, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $14 million to $16 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: revenue growth of approximately 10% to 12%; and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $68 million to $72 million.

