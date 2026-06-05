Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Moves -2.43%: What You Should Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ended the recent trading session at $9.24, demonstrating a -2.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 4.18%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.17% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $310.5 million, up 1.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.63 per share and a revenue of $1.25 billion, demonstrating changes of +43.18% and +2.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.84, so one might conclude that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.06 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.