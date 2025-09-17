Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed the most recent trading day at $12.67, moving +2.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.57% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and syncing with the S&P 500.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 30.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $312.84 million, showing a 12.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.4 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, representing changes of -11.11% and +11.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 64.82% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.26. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.68 for its industry.

Investors should also note that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 1.9 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

