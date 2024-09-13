Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $12.62, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 5.4% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 7.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $274.03 million, reflecting a 19.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

LSPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +125% and +20.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.36 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that LSPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

