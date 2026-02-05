Lightspeed Commerce Expects Q4 Adj. EBITDA, Revenue To Improve

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc.(LSPD, LSPD.T), a point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider, has initiated guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, on revenue of $280 million to $284 million.

For the final quarter of fiscal 2025, the firm had posted adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, with revenue of $253.4 million.

For fiscal 2026, Lightspeed now projects adjusted EBITDA of $72 million, with revenue of $1.216 billion to $1.220 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 million, on revenue of $1.076 billion.

LSPD was up by 1.19% at $10.21 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.