LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Expects Q4 Adj. EBITDA, Revenue To Improve

February 05, 2026 — 08:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc.(LSPD, LSPD.T), a point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider, has initiated guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, on revenue of $280 million to $284 million.

For the final quarter of fiscal 2025, the firm had posted adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, with revenue of $253.4 million.

For fiscal 2026, Lightspeed now projects adjusted EBITDA of $72 million, with revenue of $1.216 billion to $1.220 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 million, on revenue of $1.076 billion.

LSPD was up by 1.19% at $10.21 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

