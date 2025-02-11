News & Insights

Markets
ANSS

LightSolver And Ansys Partner To Advance CAE Modeling For Key Industries

February 11, 2025 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ansys, Inc. (ANSS) an American multinational company has partnered with LightSolver - an Israel-based company that develops a quantum-inspired laser-based computing unit or LPU to integrate its laser-based computing technology with Ansys LS-DYNA simulation software.

Following a successful test run, the collaboration aims to accelerate complex simulations for industries such as automotive and aerospace, enhancing efficiency and performance in structural analysis.

In collaboration with Ansys, LightSolver explored advanced computing accelerators, successfully testing its platform on implicit mechanical analysis cases to optimize floating point operations and storage. The results demonstrated the potential to shorten product development cycles, enhance design accuracy, and reduce costs for companies relying on complex engineering models.

LightSolver optimized sparse matrix reordering within the Ansys LS-DYNA solver, reducing computational demands for multiphysics simulations like CFD and FEA. This improvement accelerates processing times, which can otherwise take hours or even weeks to complete.

ANSS is currently trading at $340.72 or 0.37% lower at the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.