LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Price Target Increased by 14.49% to 10.07

The average one-year price target for LightPath Technologies (NasdaqCM:LPTH) has been revised to $10.07 / share. This is an increase of 14.49% from the prior estimate of $8.80 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.34% from the latest reported closing price of $6.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in LightPath Technologies. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 65.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.23%, an increase of 30.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.12% to 20,299K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,632K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 1,448K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing a decrease of 19.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 75.27% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,300K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing a decrease of 59.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 52.53% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,295K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 92.35% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,268K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 97.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 2,004.58% over the last quarter.

