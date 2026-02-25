LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Price Target Increased by 12.69% to 15.40

The average one-year price target for LightPath Technologies (NasdaqCM:LPTH) has been revised to $15.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.69% from the prior estimate of $13.67 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.97% from the latest reported closing price of $11.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in LightPath Technologies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 16.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.22%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.56% to 29,346K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,332K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing an increase of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 92.75% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,326K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 2,040K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing an increase of 29.04%.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,842K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,450K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 56.89% over the last quarter.

