LightPath Technologies, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$7.06 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$2.35 million, or -$0.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.5% to $12.21 million from $8.63 million last year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

